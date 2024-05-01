This week’s headlines in The Leader – May 1, 2024

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

Keep trying – SD not giving up on committees yet;

Mural rejuvenation underway;

Coaching change at Morrisburg Jr. C Lions;

Crackdown on cell phones and vapes;

Sidewalk replacement moves forward;

Seaway High School music showcased on Playhouse stage;

Community Food Share’s Fill-a-Bag food drive ready to roll;

Editorial – Bus stop arm camera leadership needed;

Rory Gardiner – great singer and funny, funny guy’

Digging Routes coming to the St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage;

These stories and more in The Leader.

