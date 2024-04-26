Obituary – Marilyn Black

Marilyn passed away peacefully at 85 and with grace, the way she lived her life. She was the cherished wife of Arden Black for 65 years. The family matriarch and revered mother of Evan (Judy), Ardeth (Gary), Coral and Cristal (Jackie). Mum also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren Matthew, Marcus, Kristen, Kelsey and Kasandra. She will also be missed by her sister Doreen Henderson, her niece Nanci Henderson and her nephew Terry Giles.

Marilyn comes from a long line of educators and taught 24 kids in a one-room public school at Cass Bridge. Marilyn and Arden ran a TV and appliance sales and service shop in Williamsburg for 47 years. She treasured time at their Maniwaki self-built cottage and loved nature and all types of birds and animals.

The family would like to thank the staff and faculty of the Winchester Memorial District Hospital and the Woodland Villa for taking good care of Mum.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Thursday, May 2nd from 11 a.m. until time of the memorial service at 1 p.m. Donations to the Dundas Manor Nursing Home would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

