South Dundas council tours local farms

DIXON’S CORNERS – South Dundas council and staff went on a farm road trip through the municipality April 13.

The council toured four local agri-businesses in the municipality: Mudde Farms, a hog producer and large cash crop operation; BroadGrain Commodities Inc., a grain elevator operation; Vanglen Farms, a dairy and cash crop operation which recently built a new barn, and Cedar Lodge Farms, a large cash crop operation.

Councillor Tom Smyth organized the tour, the second in as many years for council.

“Last year’s farm tour focused mainly on the dairy producers, so this year we mixed it up a bit, and visited some farmers and farm businesses focused on the grain industry,” he explained.

Mayor Jason Broad said the tour was informative and a good opportunity to see farmers at their businesses and learning what their challenges are.

“I certainly learned a lot about the pork industry and cropping on this tour, how the industries work and how the businesses operate,” he said. “One major takeaway was the reaffirmation that there is shortage of workers in the industry; many farmers are changing the way they do business because of that, ie either buying bigger equipment or having more migrant workers.”

Smyth added that the trend in South Dundas is moving towards larger farms run by fewer farmers. “As the next generation is taking over the family farm, the amount of technology and robotics is exploding.”

One of the takeaways from the tour for Smyth was an indication of how well recent construction projects went. All four farms visited recently completed expansions or replacement of farm infrastructure.

“All farm stops that we visited commended the Municipality on the permitting process. This was good to hear,” Smyth said, continuing that he did hear a few complaints about other things in South Dundas.

“Of course, roads and bridges were a big concern, but another thing that was mentioned by a couple of our hosts, was road safety. In particular, passenger vehicles overtaking farm tractors hauling wagons and other large farm equipment dangerously.”

Broad said the agriculture industry looks strong in South Dundas.

“There is a good market to sell their production, and further expansions are on the horizon, which to me is clear indication things are overall very good,” he said adding that this farm tour, and last year’s, have had hosts who were excited to showcase their businesses.

“It is evident they are very proud of their businesses – family businesses – as we met parents and children working side-by-side at all our visits.”

Smyth said the tours are helpful as the council and some staff members are going to Toronto April 21 for the annual Ontario Good Roads Association conference.

“We plan to stop by all the County Federation booths (Ontario Federation of Agriculture, Christian Farmers Federation of Ontario, and the National Farmers Union) at the trade show to relay the concerns that the farmers in our area have with road safety.,” Smyth said. “There is usually an open-forum question and answer period with cabinet ministers, and we will try our best to voice our concerns direct with them.”

