Obituary – George Lafleche

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, George Lafleche of Long Sault, age 78. Loving husband of Lynda Lafleche (nee Erratt) for 44 years. Dear brother-in-law of Judy Erratt (late Harold Jarrell) of Ottawa and Scott Erratt (Lorilea) of Williamsburg. He will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephew Dave, Amanda, Brandon, and Amber, as well as a great-niece and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Edmund and Thelma Lafleche (nee Scheffler). He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family funeral service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

