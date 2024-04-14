Obituary – William “Bill” Seeley

It is with great sadness that I, Barbie Seeley (nee Hodge) announce the passing of my husband William “Bill” Seeley on the 11th day of April at the age of 85. He leaves behind three children: Nancy MacLeod (Donald) of Iroquois, Kimberly Clee of Costa Rica and Gregory Seeley (Ronda) of Frankville. He was predeceased by his son David and his parents Clayton and Pearl Seeley (nee Simpson). He is survived by his sister Agnes Boyd of Prescott and his brothers Frank Seeley (Bev), Gerald Seeley (Lynne) and Dale Seeley (Marianne), all of Cardinal. He will be sadly missed by six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Maitland. Donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute, the Alzheimer’s Society or the Dementia Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

