Obituary – Jan Cornelis Quist

Passed away suddenly at the Ottawa Heart Institute on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Jan Quist of Iroquois at the age of 81. Dearly beloved husband of Suzanna Maria Quist. Loving father of Huib (Brook) Quist, Jankees (Heather) Quist and Marlies (Doug) Baird. Jan will be remembered by his loving grandson Jakob Quist, his sister Bep, brother-in-law Piet van de Zande and his sister-in-law Ria van de Zande as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Hubrecht and Apolonia Quist (nee Potter) and his brother-in-law Klaas Drooger.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family service will be held at the Iroquois Point Cemetery on Monday April 15, at 11am. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

