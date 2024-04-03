This week’s headlines in The Leader – April 3, 2024

  • Total Eclipse to cover South Dundas April 8;
  • Updated Mission, Vision and Values celebrated by SDFES;
  • Roumeliotis tops region’s Sunshine List;
  • Continued support for Valecraft subdivision;
  • Second viewing platform coming soon;
  • Editorial – National School Breakfast program a winner;
  • North Dundas Demons win U16B-Rep championship;
  • On the Easter Egg Hunt in Williamsburg;
