Obituary – Dorothy Houze

Passed away suddenly at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, Dorothy Ann Houze (nee Schwabe) of Morrisburg, age 83. Loving mother of Graham Houze (Judy Racine) of Brockville, Robert Houze of Morrisburg and Kathryn Houze (Donnie Nesbitt) of Brooklin. Dorothy will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren John Patrick, Elizabeth (Sean Hubber) and Alexandra. She was predeceased by her parents Herman and Doris Schwabe (nee Maxwell) and her brother Richard Schwabe.

Funeral Arrangements

A family graveside service will be held at Willowbank Cemetery in Gananoque. Donations to the Winchester District Memorial Hospital Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

