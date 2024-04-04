Obituary – Marion Runions

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at the Kingston General Hospital on Sunday, March 31, 2024, Marion Runions (nee Fawcett) of Iroquois, age 80. Beloved wife of the late Lyle Runions. Loving mother of Keith (Vicki) of Dundela, Lyle “Sonny” (Stephanie) of Iroquois and Scott (Jaime) of Iroquois. Dear sister of Art Fawcett (Phyllis) of Iroquois and Phyllis Holmes (late Earl) of Iroquois. Dear sister-in-law of Keith Collard of Iroquois. She was predeceased by her parents Manson and Sarah Fawcett (nee Armstrong), her infant son Lyndon, her son Paul, her sisters Nellie and Beatrice Fawcett and Frances Collard and her brothers Donald, Dwain and Hubert Fawcett, Roger Armstrong and Dale Collard. Marion will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Crystal (Chris), Brandon, Nick (Michaela), Candance (Aaron), Lyndsay, Aidan (Aneka), Lynden, Emma and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family funeral service will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Interment will be at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Chesterville. Donations to the University Hospitals Kingston Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

