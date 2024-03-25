Obituary – Lyal Kehoe

Member of Williamsburg Fire Dept. for 55 years- Retired

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Sunday, March 24, 2024, Lyal Kehoe of Williamsburg, age 90. Loving husband of Aileen Kehoe (nee Barkley) for almost 66 years. Dear brother-in-law of Wayne Barkley (Charlotte) of Williamsburg. Much loved uncle of Bonnie Evoy (Ron) of Brockville, Brenda Towell (Dan) of Maitland, Cathy Binder (Rich) of Richmond and Karen Sarault (Andy) of Cornwall, great-uncle of Skyler, Dylan, Mitchell, Shelby, Olivia, Isabelle, Thomas and great, great-uncle of Wilton, Audrey and Ben. He was predeceased by his parents Jerry and Beulah Kehoe, (nee Harris), his sisters Gail Sarault, Edna Kehoe, Reta Cousineau and his brother Keith Kehoe.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. An Oddfellows service will be held on Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the South Dundas Lutheran Community Church in Williamsburg on Wednesday, March 27th at 11 a.m. A reception will follow. Interment will be at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Chesterville. Donations to the South Dundas Lutheran Community Church would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

