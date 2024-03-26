Obituary – Larry Hitsman

Larry “Bullwinkle” Hitsman

Driver for Harland Veinotte Transport for 32 years- Retired

Passed away suddenly at the Ottawa Heart Institute on Friday, March 22, 2024, Larry “Bullwinkle” Hitsman of Morrisburg, age 71. Loving companion of Marilyn Wolfe (nee Barnhart). Loving father of Curry Hitsman (Lisa) of Morrisburg and Jeffery Hitsman (Marie) of Edmonton. Dear brother of Floyd Hitsman (Debbie) of Morrisburg. Larry will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Devon, Kyle, Brianna, Brooklyn, Ashton, Dakota, Zackery, Maddie and his great-grandchildren Jackson, Isabelle and Karson. He was predeceased by his parents Ken and Pauline Hitsman (nee Keeler) and his sister Melba Hitsman. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Friday, March 29th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. There will be no formal service. Donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

