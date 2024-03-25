Obituary – Ronald Hartle

Passed away peacefully at the Cornwall Community Hospital, surrounded by his family, on Monday, March 15, 2024, Ron Hartle of Cornwall, age 72. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 37 years Betty Hartle (nee Woods), his daughter Amy Hartle-Martelle of Cornwall and his sister Karen Baelde (Bill) of Morrisburg. He will be sadly missed by his 6 grandchildren, close cousins, and dear friends Trudy, Shirley, Mike and Tommy. He was predeceased by his parents Keith and Victoria Hartle (nee Malone) and his brothers Brian and Kenny Hartle.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family graveside service will be held in the spring at St. Lawrence Valley Union Cemetery in Long Sault. Donations to the OSPCA would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

