Obituary – Roger Markell

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Friday, March 15, 2024, Roger Markell of Dundela, age 75. Loving husband of Fay Markell (nee Lavallie). Loving father of Randy Markell (Christine Jollota) of Brinston, Amy Lavallie (Rodney MacKillican) of Morrisburg and Kim Thompson (Paul Graham) of Nova Scotia. Dear brother of Willis Markell (Doreen) of Iroquois, Zeta Baker (late Allan) of Mariatown, Teddy Markell (late Margo) of Dundela, Nancy Jollota (Victor) of Dundela, Teresa Sargent (late Robert) of Prescott, Arlene Lemaire (late Chuck) of Ottawa and Rick Markell (Margaret) of Dundela. He was predeceased by his parents Lloyd and Dorothy Markell (Keeler), his son Eli Markell, his infant sister Marguerite, and his brother Lloyd Markell (Jean). Poppy will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Kristopher, Blaine, Jade “Pookie”, Rhys, Carter, Jorja, Mitchell, Jenine and his great-grandchildren Lexi, Ashton, Penny, Daisy and Kinsley. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 19th at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. Donations to Dundas County Hospice or the Kidney Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

