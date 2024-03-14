Fire halts passenger train at Flagg crossing

SOUTH DUNDAS – South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services, police and ambulance were all called to the Flagg Road CN level crossing March 6 around 3 p.m. where a passenger train was stopped with smoke coming from the back of the engine.

Passengers in the first business class car were safely moved away from the source of the smoke to cars further back in the train which had a total of 195 on board including passengers and crew. There were no injuries.

The Westbound VIA train #67 travelling from Montréal to Toronto experienced an engine fire in its secondary diesel generator.

Located at the rear of the engine, the generator provides electric power to the coaches attached to the train.

The train was able to continue to Brockville under its own power after the fire was extinguished.

The cars from this train were switched on to another VIA train at Brockville to continue on to Toronto, arriving about four and a half hours late.

