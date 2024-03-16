Obituary – Scott Keeler

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Friday, March 15, 2024, Scott Keeler of Dundela, age 64. Loving husband of Carol Keeler (nee Thompson). Loving father of Brian Keeler of Dundela, Dale Keeler (Kelly) of Iroquois, Amanda Keeler (David Grant) of Cardinal, Jason Keeler (Tanya) of Dundela and Jasmine Keeler (Brodie “Roadie”) of Dundela. Dear brother of Hank Keeler (Sandra) of Glen Becker and Margaret Rose Keeler (Bill Van Camp) of Pittston. Poppy will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Ryley (Jeremy), Hannah, Colin (Zoey), Ethan, Alisha (Therin), Skyler (Cheyenne), Hunter, Avery, Miley, Kaylee, Kya, Autumn, Lily and Addy. He was predeceased by his parents Billy and Erma Keeler (nee Lague) and his granddaughter Lillias. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home on Wednesday March 20th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, March 21st at 11 a.m., followed by cremation. Donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

