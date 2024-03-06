Obituary – Shirley Bolton

Passed away peacefully at the Southbridge Care Nursing Home in Kemptville on Monday, March 4, 2024, Shirley Bolton (nee Grant), age 87. Beloved wife of the late John Bolton. Loving mother of Cheryl Bolton (Gord) of North Gower, Garry Bolton (Laura) of Heckston, Wanda Dillabaugh (Raymond) of Oxford Station, Marva Naphan of Vermillion, Alta. and Lesley Evans (Brent) of Kemptville. Dear mother-in-law of Jim Sage of Morrisburg. Shirley will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Laura Anne, Donna, Kyla, Amy, Jonathon, Makayla, Cody, Melanie, Courtney, Brittany, Angela and Lea-Anne. Special GG to 25 great-grandchildren and another on the way. She was predeceased by her parents William and Rosaline Grant (nee Serviss) and her daughter Joy Sage. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Shirley’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Kemptville on Friday, March 8th from 3-7 p.m. Memories of Shirley will be shared at 5 p.m. Spring interment of cremated remains will be at South Gower Cemetery. Donations to the Heckston United Church or the Kemptville District Hospital CT Scanner Fund would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

