Obituary – Margo Markell

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, Margo Markell (nee Thompson) of Dundela, age 76. Loving wife of Teddy Markell for almost 60 years. Loving mother of Tracy Markell (Andrea) of Morrisburg, Sherry Markell (Kevin) of Dundela, Tammy Markell (Brian Massie) of Cornwall and Vicki Runions (Keith) of Dundela. Dear sister of Randy Thompson (Bonnie) of Brinston. Margo will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Meghan (Jason), Macey (Matt), Brittany (Lee), Chantal (Christopher), Corey (Ashley), Melissa, Kyle (Kristen), Kristen (Kevin), Kurtis (Rachel), Kiara, several great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Ken and Jean Thompson (nee Fader), her sister Donna Dowson and her great-granddaughter Kylie.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, March 8th at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

