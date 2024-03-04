Obituary – Ronnie Smail

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Sunday, March 3, 2024, Ronnie Smail of Brinston, age 87. Loving husband of Barbara Smail (nee Perry) for 64 years. Loving father of Lori Roberts (Jim) of Brinston, Tom Smail (Angie) of Brinston and Todd Smail (Vanessa) of Winchester Springs. Dear brother of Bert Smail (Anna) of Brinston. Ronnie will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Jayme (Daryl), Gina (Brandon), Matthew (Jess), Jordan (Allison), Cody, Brody (Brianna) and his great-grandchildren Jaydyn, Tessa, Walker, Connor, Kaeden, Liam and Luke. He was predeceased by his parents Orville and Charlotte Smail (nee Moore), his sister Ann McDonald and his brother Raymond Smail (Char). He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Saturday, March 9th from 11 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 1 p.m. Spring inurnment will be at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. Donations to the Winchester Hospital or CHEO would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

