Obituary – Errol Alfred Moore

Erroll Moore, in his 82nd year, passed away peacefully at the Ottawa Civic Hospital with his loving family by his side on the afternoon of February 25th.

Beloved husband of Janell Moore (nee Craig) since 1966, cherished father of Lee Findlay (Todd) of Mountain, Darrell Moore (Nicky) of Johnstown, Warren Moore (Terri Ann) of Johnstown. Dear brother of Emily Naylor, Ennis Moore (Bonnie), Arthur Moore (Shelia). Loving Poppa to Braden (Emma), Kyle (Ella), Chelsea, Kaleigh, Chloe, and William. Dear brother-in-law of Bannie Craig (Arlene), Margret McArthur, Norma Ramsay, and Gloria Carlson. Loving Uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by his parents Leaman and Daisy Moore, brother Jackie, sister Sadie, sister-in-law Blanche McLeod, brothers-in-law Millar Craig, Nick Beblow, Elmer Dennis, Bud Ferguson, Elmer Ramsay, Gary Naylor, and Roger McArthur.

Erroll was known as a hardworking, kind and caring person. To his family he was the guiding light, a source of strength and stability. To his many friends he was a warm conversation, a friendly visit and a helping hand.

Come share a memory with the family at Marsden McLaughlin funeral home in Williamsburg on Friday March 1st from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Service will be held at 2 o’clock on Saturday March 2nd at the funeral home, followed by a reception at the McIntosh Inn in Morrisburg from 3:30-6:30 pm.

Inurnment will be held at the Victoria West Cemetery in Prince Edward Island in July (date TBD).

Donations to the Winchester District Hospital will be greatly acknowledged by the family. Online condolences can be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

