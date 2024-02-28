Obituary – Mark Davy

It is with shattered hearts that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Mark Davy. Mark is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl of 47 years, his son Lee, and daughter Shanna Spencer (Ashton). He will be greatly missed by his adored grandchildren, Dane and Camden Spencer and his Mother-in-Law, Agnes Boyd. His loyal cat, Cubby, who spent every evening snuggled up beside him, will miss his companionship. His laughter will be missed by his siblings, Bernie Davy (Ann), Paul Davy (Lillian), Marylyn Adams, June Simpson (Tom), Laura O’Brien (Bob), Danny Davy (Roxanne), his brother-in-law Peter Boyd (Carlene), and sisters-in-law Debbie Boyd (Billy) and Diane Smith (Dennis). He will be fondly remembered by his large extended family, whom he was so proud of. Mark was predeceased by his parents, Larry and Marie Davy and his father-in-law Ken Boyd.

A devoted husband, cherished father, beloved family man and the greatest outdoorsman. Mark embraced life with a passion for the great outdoors, finding solace in hunting, fishing and nurturing his greenhouse and garden. He was also a master craftsman, he built countless homes, and he was the first call that we would all make to ask for help.

Mark was a man of few words, but he was quick witted, had a great sense of humour and a sharp memory. His love for playing cards brought laughter and camaraderie to countless family gatherings, creating memories that will live on.

Donations to the Brockville Humane Society or the BGH Palliative Care would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

