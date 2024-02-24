Obituary – Penny McMillan

January 26, 1976 - February 23, 2024

February 24, 2024 Editor Obituaries

Passed away peacefully at the Cornwall Hospice on Friday, February 23, 2024, following a courageous battle with cancer, Penny McMillan (nee Reddick) of Morrisburg, age 48.  Loving mother of Rayah McMillan  (Daniel) and Rhubi McMillan (Landon).  Beloved daughter of Barbara Hodgson (Ronnie) and Larry Reddick. Beloved granddaughter of Norma Shaver (late Mallory) of Hanesville.  Dear sister of Amy DeJong (Donald), Kyle Gascon, Tallon Reddick and Jason Hodgson (Ashley).  Penny will be fondly remembered by her aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a very special great-niece Charlotte.

Funeral Arrangements

A Service to Celebrate Penny’s life will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Sunday, March 3rd at 2 p.m.  Donations to Community Living Dundas County would be gratefully acknowledged by the family.  If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.  Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

