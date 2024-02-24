Morrisburg Lions win playoff series in double OT

MORRISBURG – Round two, here they come! The Morrisburg Lions punched their ticket to the NCJHL semi-finals after defeating the North Dundas Rockets 5-4 in a double overtime stunner Friday night.

Forward Ben Lapier scored the game-winning-goal 1:06 minutes into the second overtime period.

The Lions started strong in the first period, leading 3-0 after goals by Justice Brownlee, Ayden Brascoupe, and Rylan Iwachniuk.

North Dundas countered in the second period, tying the game. Jordan Cruz scored a pair of power-play goals, one on either side of a goal by Rocket’s captain Jarret Ladouceur.

The momentum in the game changed early in the third period. Brascoupe scored his second goal of the night at the 15:48 mark. Lions led 4-3. The Rockets did not make it easy on the Lions, as Cruz completed his hat-trick, tying the game with 3:30 left in the game. A last ditch effort didn’t pay off for Morrisburg as the game was sent into overtime.

Each team had a number of chances in OT, but goalies Carson Turner (Morrisburg), and Jason Van Wieren (North Dundas) each stood tall in net. The game went to a second OT, with Lapier scoring the game winner.

The Lions get to rest of the weekend, and wait to see who will win the Vankleek Hill Cougars/St. Isidore Eagles playoff series. Vankleek Hill lead the series three games to one and play on Saturday night. The Lions will face the Cougars in the National Capital Junior Hockey League semi-finals if Vankleek Hill move on. Should the Eagles win the series, Morrisburg will play the Cumberland Castors.

