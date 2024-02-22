Valecraft Homes development in Iroquois grows to 299 dwelling units

IROQUOIS – Between the time the Valecraft Homes housing development planned for Iroquois was first introduced to the community and now, the project has already grown in size.

In June 2023 the $150 million 262 unit housing project was unveiled to the community.

Now, eight months later as the necessary plan of subdivision and zoning bylaw public meeting has taken place: the updated plan is included in that process.

The plan being considered for approval has a total of 299 dwelling units.

According to meeting documents, the applicant intends to develop the subject parcel of approximately 13.77 hectares, with a total of 299 dwelling units. The unit mix consists of 58 single detached dwellings, 24 semi-detached dwellings, 105 row dwelling units, and approximately 112 apartment dwelling units, a park block and two stormwater management ponds.

Frank Nieuwkoop of Valecraft told The Leader that the increase in units is the result of adding one floor to each of the apartment buildings, “which gave us an additional 28 units.”

“And, the draft plan was redesigned to change the mix of designs to add some additional single family homes. The storm pond was changed from one large pond to two smaller ponds allowing us some extra units,” he explained.

The plan of subdivision and proposed zoning bylaw amendment public meeting related to this development took place at the February 15 South Dundas council meeting. An audience of about a dozen people attended.Concerns were received in writing from an area landowner regarding drainage, traffic and property value.

No decisions regarding the applications were made at this meeting.

During the meeting Nieuwkoop said that they already have 24 people on a waiting list for apartments. “There is a demand,” he said. “I’m surprised that many people are already calling us for rentals.”

Valecraft will own the 3.5 storey apartment buildings that will be constructed.

“What I like about the plan is the mix,” said South Dundas mayor Jason Broad. “The mix is super important.”

South Dundas deputy mayor Marc St. Pierre declared conflict of interest regarding these meetings because his employer is providing engineering services for the project.

Construction should start in June, depending on approvals, according to Nieuwkoop. “We will be starting two apartment buildings and whatever we pre-sell for which we also have a waiting list but we cannot start pre-selling until we are draft plan approved,” he said.

