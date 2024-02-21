This week’s headlines in The Leader – February 21, 2024

February 21, 2024 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • $4 million awarded to area primary care collaborative team;
  • Development grows to 299 dwelling units;
  • Parker Cole’s fishing fundraiser success;
  • UCDSB to end remote learning;
  • SDG switches bridge projects in North Dundas;
  • Editorial – Pharmacare plan should go all-in;
  • Morrisburg Lions one win away from semis;
  • OKAN – Music that wins hearts;
  • Author Nikolai Krimp discusses writing;
  • These stories and more in The Leader, including our annual Destination Forever Wedding Guide.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

 

 

