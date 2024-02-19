Obituary – Helen Beaupre

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Thursday, February 15, 2024, Helen Beaupre (nee Levere) of Morrisburg, age 86. Beloved wife of the late George “Junior” Beaupre for over 67 years. Loving mother of Bruce (Barbara Tadla) of Brampton, Lee (Patti) of Morrisburg and Mark (Diane) of Long Sault. Grandma will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Meagan Beaupre, Stacie Beaupre (Noah Busschaert), Stephan Beaupre, Jason Beaupre, Patrick Beaupre (Emilie St. Pierre) and her great-grandchildren Caleb and Nathan Lamesse, Ivy Busschaert, Briella Beaupre, Brooks and Carter Busschaert and Skye Beaupre. She was predeceased by her parents Fred and Florence Levere (nee Pitt), her stepfather Harold Lancaster, brothers Roy (Ruth), Carl (Dorothy), her sister Hilda Fraser (Maurice) and her stepbrother Ron Lancaster (Irene). She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Morrisburg. Donations to Lakeshore Drive United Church would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

