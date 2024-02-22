Obituary – Valerie “Val” Bennett

Peacefully at the Winchester Hospital surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday February 20, 2024. Val Bennett (nee Grant) of Iroquois at the age of 87. Dearly beloved wife of the late Bob Bennett. Loving mother Brian “Bunny” (Linda) of Iroquois, Bobby (Sherry) of Johnstown and Bill (Julie) of Iroquois. Dear sister of Sharon Kennedy of Brockville and Dennis Grant of Kingston. Loving grandmother of Kasey (Johnny), Haley (Ian), Kari (Drew), Sarah (Cory) and great grandmother of Mason, Landen, Ella, Choele, Hanna, Charlotte, Harrison and Theo. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family service will be held at the Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. Donations to the OSPCA would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg.

