Obituary – Andrew VanBeilen

Passed away peacefully at the St. Joseph’s Villa in Cornwall on Sunday, February 4, 2024, Andrew VanBeilen of Morrisburg, age 82. Beloved husband of the late Ali VanBeilen (nee Vandemheen). Loving father of Nancy Cassell (Doug), Jeff VanBeilen (Lise), Derek VanBeilen (Rhonda) and Chris VanBeilen (Penny), all of Morrisburg. Poppy will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Andrew, Samantha (Justin), Rudy, Dana (Braeden), Rebecca (Randy), Shayna, Kade, Reyen, Halle, Emmett, Linden, Greyson and his great-grandchildren Augustus, Bentley and Ruth. Dear brother of Ann Vandemheen (Mac) of Chesterville, Henry VanBeilen (Myrna) of Iroquois, Lucas (late Bea) of Hanesville and Jenny Chamberlain (Brent) of Renfrew. Dear brother-in-law of Corrie VanBeilen of Morrisburg and Jan Vandersleen of Pembroke. He was predeceased by his parents Jan and Antje VanBeilen (nee Buter), his sisters Gaya Vandersleen (late John) and Jennie VanBeilen and his brother Jake VanBeilen. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family service will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

