Obituary – Big Doug Casselman

Passed away peacefully at the Woodland Villa Nursing Home in Long Sault on Saturday, February 3, 2024, “Big Doug” Casselman of Williamsburg, age 83. Loving husband of Gail Casselman (nee Kenney) for 54 1/2 years. Loving father of Barry “Fitz” (Janice) of Williamsburg, Rob (Tabatha) of Williamsburg and Tim (Stacey) of Langley, B.C. Dear brother-in-law of Betty Casselman (late Rae) of Williamsburg, Doreen Morrow (late Russ) of Morrisburg, Jean Greenough (late Lloyd) of Iroquois, Barbara Fortin of Ottawa and Bob Kenney (Barb) of Kingston. Doug will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Brad (Mahsa), Carissa (Brandon), Aden, Bridgitte and his great-grandson Elias. He was predeceased by his parents Aden and Nellie Casselman (nee Beckstead), his sister Marie Fyke and his infant brother Vern Casselman. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the South Dundas Lutheran Community Church in Williamsburg on Wednesday, February 7th at 11 a.m. followed by cremation. A reception will follow at Cedar Glen Golf Course. Donations to Dundas Manor or the South Dundas Food Bank would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

