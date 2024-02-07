This week’s headlines in The Leader – February 7, 2024

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Agriculture Minister makes $89 million announcement at Lactalis Ingleside;
- Primary care effort, local implications;
- Morrisburg Lions finish second in the league;
- Snowarama supports Easter Seals Kids;
- Funds for primary care announced;
- UCDSB looks to expand after school programs;
- Editorial – A season’s worth of opportunity lost;
- League awards for two Jr. Lions players;
- Audiences adore The Summer of Love;
- These stories and more in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.