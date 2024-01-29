Obituary – Pauline McMillan

February 10, 1943 - January 27, 2024

January 29, 2024 Editor Obituaries

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Saturday, January 27, 2024, Pauline McMillan (nee Barnett) of Williamsburg, age 80.  Loving companion of Len Godard.  Dear mother of Barry McMillan (Darlene) of Elma and Brenda McMillan of Williamsburg.  Dear sister of Max Barnett (Lynn) of Cornwall and Dorothy McCadden (late Arnold) of Chesterville.  Pauline will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Brandon McMillan (Moli Reoch), Tonya McMillan, Katie Allison (Tom), Megan McMillan-Elliott (Cory Dillabough) and her great-grandchildren Ellie-Mae Dillabough, Blake Dillabough, Benjamin Shinn and Ruby Allison.  She was predeceased by her parents William and Irene Barnett (nee Dillabough) and her brother Jack Barnett.  She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service.  Donations to Winchester Hospital or the Liver Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family.  If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.  Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

