Obituary – Shannon Groves

Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, January 29, 2024, Shannon Groves of Elma, age 50. Loving husband of Tracy Merkley. Loving father of Jessica Groves, Nathan Engwerda (Kyleigh) and Alexis Engwerda (Riley). Dear brother of Angel Patterson (Mark) of Ottawa, Tammy Carruthers (Doug) of Morewood, Logan Groves of Ottawa and Prairie Groves of Russell. He was predeceased by his parents George Groves and Desneiges Marion. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Chesterville on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 2nd at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Chesterville. Interment will be at Grantley Cemetery. Donations to the Winchester Hospital Chemotherapy Unit would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

