Obituary – Stephen Honders

Suddenly at Ottawa on Friday January 19, 2024, Stephen Honders of Ottawa, age 40. Beloved son of Bob Honders of Brinston and the late Loretta Honders (nee Vreman). Dear father of Gavyn and Troy. Dear brother of Michael Honders (Candace) of Iroquois, Douglas Honders of Williamsburg and Jennifer Honders of Williamsburg. Beloved grandson of John and Mary Vreman (nee Heemskerk) of Williamsburg. Stephen will be fondly remembered by his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be a private family celebration of Stephen’s life. Donations to CHEO would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

