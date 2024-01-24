This week’s headlines in The Leader – January 24, 2024

January 24, 2024 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • OPP seeking more victims;
  • South Dundas budget deliberations end at 6.67 per cent increase;
  • Alight at Night attendance brightens;
  • More green-space, less paving – New Iroquois Plaza concept plan;
  • BDO court-appointed receiver of Garden Villa Retirement Residence;
  • Editorial – Inflation is not the whole picture;
  • Second place Lions beat Rangers 6-2 at home;
  • The Summer of Love at the Upper Canada Playhouse;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

