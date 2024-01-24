This week’s headlines in The Leader – January 24, 2024

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- OPP seeking more victims;
- South Dundas budget deliberations end at 6.67 per cent increase;
- Alight at Night attendance brightens;
- More green-space, less paving – New Iroquois Plaza concept plan;
- BDO court-appointed receiver of Garden Villa Retirement Residence;
- Editorial – Inflation is not the whole picture;
- Second place Lions beat Rangers 6-2 at home;
- The Summer of Love at the Upper Canada Playhouse;
- These stories and more in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.