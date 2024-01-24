Obituary – Richard “Dick” Kropp

Peacefully at the Winchester & District Memorial Hospital, on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. Dick Kropp of Iroquois, at the age of 85. Dearly beloved companion of Geraldine Fitzsimmons. Dear father of Brenda, Rick, Christine, Barbara, stepfather of Diana and Brett. Predeceased by his parents Robert and Bertha Kropp, his son Stephen, and his siblings, Dorothy, Shirley, Evora, Beverley and Frank. Sadly, missed by many grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and many nieces and nephews. Never at a loss for words, Dick often held court at Bo’s Barber Shop and was never afraid to voice his opinion on issues of the day and was always involved in projects to better our community. A hard-working man who enjoyed life along the St. Lawrence River, Dick also had many friends from the theatre industry and, together with companion Gerri, welcomed visiting actors and crew to area with open arms. A glass full kind of guy, Dick’s contributions to our community will be felt and enjoyed for years to come.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family service will be held at The Marsden McLaughlin Funeral home in Iroquois. A celebration of life will be held for the public at a later date. Donations to the Upper Canada Playhouse would be gratefully acknowledged by the family.

Inurnment

Iroquois Point Cemetery

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

