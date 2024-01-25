Obituary – Lesa Lavallie

March 25, 1965 - January 23, 2024

Passed away peacefully at the St. Vincent Hospital in Ottawa on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, Lesa Lavallie of Morrisburg. age 58.  Loving wife of Randy Richmire for 42 years.  Loving stepmother of Jamie Hitsman (Paula) of Cornwall.  Beloved daughter of Marion Markell (nee Lavallie) of Williamsburg and the late Art Markell.  Dear sister of Bill Markell (Marilyn) of Morrisburg, Shelley Wolf (Garnet) of Morrisburg, Mark Markell of Williamsburg and Amy Lavallie (Rodney MacKillican) of Morrisburg.  Lesa will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Zack, Owen, Maddison, Payton, Aubrey, Cooper and Amelia.  Lesa is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m.  Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, January 26th at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow at the Williamsburg Oddfellows Hall.  Interment will be at New Union Cemetery in Williamsburg.  Donations to the Diabetes Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

