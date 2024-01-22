Suddenly at the Kemptville District Hospital on Friday, January 19, 2024, Joyce Riddell (nee Casselman) of Hanesville, age 74. Loving mother of A.J. Riddell (Audrey) of Kemptville. Loving grandmother of Tracey and Marissa Riddell. Dear sister of Beverly Forbes (late Barry) of Spencerville, Betty Kintch of Prescott and Elizabeth Kahnt of Brockville. She was predeceased by her parents Lorne and Viola Casselman (nee Tousaw) and her brother Allan Casselman. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Joyce’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Iroquois on Wednesday, January 31st from 1-4 p.m. Spring interment of cremated remains will be at South Gower Cemetery. Donations to C.H.E.O. would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

