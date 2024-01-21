Obituary – Audrey Whitteker

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Saturday, January 20, 2024, Audrey Whitteker (nee Casselman) of Williamsburg, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Johnny Whitteker for 68 years. Loving mother of Brenda Whitteker of Williamsburg, Betty Lussier (Terry) of Ottawa, Bruce (Sharon) of Williamsburg, Berneice Whitteker of Brockville and Barry (Beverly) of Prince George, Virginia. Dear sister-in-law of Betty Casselman of Brockville. Audrey will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Leslie (Jeff), David (Deanna), Lindsay (Kevin), Robbie (Amy), Lauren (Chris), Tyler (Tara), Erin (Erik), Maegan (Dylan), Alyssa (Andrew), Kassie (Trent), Jessica, Cidell, Bailey, Tracy and her great-grandchildren Gavin, Carter, Dylan, Brooke, Lucy, Wyatt, Parker, Avery, Carman, Lennon, Hunter, Auggie, Ellie, Henry and Luke. She was predeceased by her parents Clifford and Agnes Casselman (nee Whitteker), her son Brian Whitteker (Jeannie), her sister Doris Casselman and her brothers Phil and Russell Casselman. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Monday from 7-9 p.m. and Tuesday from 11 a.m. -12:30 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the South Dundas Lutheran Community Church, Williamsburg, on Tuesday, January 23rd at 1 p.m. Interment will be at New Union Cemetery in Williamsburg. Donations to the South Dundas Lutheran Community Church or New Union Cemetery would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

