Obituary – Audrey Whitteker

April 9, 1928 - January 20, 2024

January 21, 2024 Editor Obituaries

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Saturday, January 20, 2024, Audrey Whitteker (nee Casselman) of Williamsburg, age 95.  Beloved wife of the late Johnny Whitteker for 68 years.  Loving mother of Brenda Whitteker of Williamsburg, Betty Lussier (Terry) of Ottawa, Bruce (Sharon) of Williamsburg, Berneice Whitteker of Brockville and Barry (Beverly) of Prince George, Virginia.  Dear sister-in-law of Betty Casselman of Brockville.  Audrey will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Leslie (Jeff), David (Deanna), Lindsay (Kevin), Robbie (Amy), Lauren (Chris), Tyler (Tara), Erin (Erik), Maegan (Dylan), Alyssa (Andrew), Kassie (Trent), Jessica, Cidell, Bailey, Tracy and her great-grandchildren Gavin, Carter, Dylan, Brooke, Lucy, Wyatt, Parker, Avery, Carman, Lennon, Hunter, Auggie, Ellie, Henry and Luke. She was predeceased by her parents Clifford and Agnes Casselman (nee Whitteker), her son Brian Whitteker (Jeannie), her sister Doris Casselman and her brothers Phil and Russell Casselman.  She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Monday from 7-9 p.m. and Tuesday from               11 a.m. -12:30 p.m.  Funeral service will be held at the South Dundas Lutheran Community Church, Williamsburg, on Tuesday, January 23rd at 1 p.m.  Interment will be at New Union Cemetery in Williamsburg.  Donations to the South Dundas Lutheran Community Church or New Union Cemetery would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.  Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.