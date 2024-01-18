Williamsburg sewer users in line for 34.6 per cent rate hike

January 18, 2024 R. Comfort – Leader staff News

MORRISBURG – Williamsburg sewer users are about to see a huge increase to their tax bills.

During water and sewer budget deliberations an across the board increase of four per cent was approved by council for Iroquois and Morrisburg customers, but council wanted to see those connected to the Williamsburg sewer system contribute a lot more than that.

Council discussed potential Williamsburg-specific changes at the January 11 regular meeting.

“They’ve been getting a solid deal for years,” said South Dundas councillor Danielle Ward.

Councillor Tom Smyth said: “It’s not that much money that they’ve been paying.”

In 2023 Williamsburg sewer users paid an annual rate of $187.20.

In 2024 that will increase by 34.6 per cent to $251.97.

“It might be unpopular but it’s required,” said South Dundas councillor Cole Veinotte.

“I don’t think it’s too much to ask,” he added.

