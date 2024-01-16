Obituary – Charlotte Cougler

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Monday, January 15, 2024, Charlotte Cougler (nee Eamon) of Morrisburg, age 82. Loving companion of Harold Dillabough. Loving mother of Margy Cougler (Ronnie Peters) of Williamsburg, Cindy Cougler of Morrisburg and Robert Cougler (Vicky) of Morrisburg. Dear sister-in-law of Janice Eamon of Nova Scotia. Dear mother-in-law of Jackie Cougler of Roblin. Charlotte will be fondly remembered by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great, great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her mother Marie Eamon, her sons Douglas and Allen Cougler, her brother Robert Eamon and her grandson Scott Peters. She is also survived by 1 niece and 1 nephew.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Spring interment of cremated remains will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Morrisburg. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

