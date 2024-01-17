Obituary – John De Gray

Passed away peacefully at the Wellington House Nursing Home in Prescott on Saturday, January 6, 2024, John De Gray of Iroquois, in his 83rd year. Loving husband of Marion De Gray (nee Marcellus) for 59 ½ years. Loving father of Eric, Ronald (Michele) and Barry. Dear brother of Deborah Bishop. Half brother of Joan De Gray, Marvin Alexander and Emmett Alexander. Brother-in-law of Brenda Marcellus and Arthur Marcellus (Jean). John will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Devon, Reilly, Dawson, Rowan and Leanne.

John worked for 34 years at DuPont Canada in Maitland. John was an avid sports enthusiast enjoying hockey, golfing, billiards, fishing, boating, and slalom water skiing at Mazinaw Lake for 46 years. John was an Elder and an active member of the board of managers at Knox Presbyterian Church in Morrisburg, the Morrisburg Lions Club and the Morrisburg Minor Hockey program where he introduced a power skating program for youth. He was predeceased by his father Woodrow De Gray, his mother Anne Shayler and his stepfather Malcolm Wilson. John will be remembered by nieces, nephews, great-nephews, a great niece, many cousins, his extended family and great friends for 20 winter years in Mission, Texas.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of John’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Sunday, January 28, 2024, from 2-4 p.m. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

