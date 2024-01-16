Obituary – Carol Green

Passed away peacefully at the Gatineau Memorial Hospital on Friday, December 29, 2023, Carol Green of Gatineau, formerly of Morrisburg, age 78. Loving mother of Jarell Green of Gatineau. Dear sister of Carmen Green (late George Kiorpelidis) of Gore and Bruce Green (Marie Catherine) of Wisconsin, Sharon Green (Gordon Sudds) of Calgary and Heather Green of Elliott Lake. Carol will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Madison James, Daniel Christie and Alexandria Christie. She was predeceased by her parents Bill Green and Pearl Riley and her daughter Denyse Beauchamp. Carol is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Carol’s life will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Sunday, February 4th from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Memories of Carol will be shared at 12:30. A reception will follow at the Cedar Glen Golf Course. Donations to the Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

