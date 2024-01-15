Obituary – John “Edward” Hanson

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, Brother and friend. Surrounded by family he passed in a room full of love at the Cornwall Community Hospital on Saturday, January 13, 2024, Ed Hanson of Morrisburg, in his 91st year. Beloved husband of the late Mary Hanson (nee Deguire) for 65 years. Loving father of John Hanson (Sheree) of Iroquois, Tom Hanson (Shannon) of Prescott and Donna Patrick (Rick) of Cardinal. Dear brother of Foster Hanson (Kay) of Oshawa and Susan Hanson of Hanesville. Ed will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Matthew Hanson, Emma Hanson, Jessie Oatway (Rob), Adam Patrick (Taylor), Julia Patrick (Earl Sheppard), Curtis Patrick (Jane Van Moorsel), Cody Chretien (Gillian Moren), Lucas Chretien (Angelique) and his great-grandchildren Isla, Brea and Nolan. He was predeceased by his parents Cecil and Ada Hanson, (nee Whitteker), his brother Wayne Hanson, his sister-in-law Doris Barkley (Keith) and his brother-in-law Paul Deguire (Norma). Ed loved the family pets Avery, Maya, Charlie, Dallas, Volk and Cora. He is also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

The family will meet privately to celebrate Ed’s life. Spring interment of cremated remains will be at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com. A sincere thank you to the NACUU staff at the Ottawa Civic Campus and the Acute Stroke Centre at the Cornwall Community Hospital. The family would also like to thank the staff at the Hartford Home for the care, compassion, and friendship they gave to Mom and Dad since September of 2019.

