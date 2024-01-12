Obituary – David Richard Rice

Peacefully at the Winchester & District Memorial Hospital, on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. Dave Rice of Morrisburg at the age of 76. Loving father of Jennifer (Tom) Jarvis of Iroquois, Kevin (Val) of Carleton Place and Chris of Leduc AB. Dear brother of Danny of Morrisburg, Gwen Phelan of Brighton and Edwin (Linda) of Morrisburg. Sadly missed by his grandchildren, Sloan (Ryan) Hegland, Damon (Luke), Nathan and his sister-in-law Sandra Rice. Also survived by a special niece Julie Rice as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of life will be held at the R.C.L. Branch 48 Morrisburg later in April. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Caner Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

