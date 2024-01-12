Obituary – Marilyn Stinson

Passed away peacefully at the Sandfield Place Nursing Home on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, Marilyn Stinson (nee White) of Cornwall, formerly of Morrisburg, age 84. Loving mother of Trevor Stinson of Newington, Terry Stinson (Bonnie) of North Lunenburg and Kimberly Stinson of Cornwall. Dear sister of Marcia Given of Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia and Scott Purcell of Texas. Marilyn will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Darren Stinson, Deven Stinson, Liam Stinson, Charly Stinson, Shae Stinson and Macy Stinson. She was predeceased by her parents Leonard Purcell and Ruth White and her sister Lorraine Pesnick. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Marilyn’s life will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Thursday, January 18th from 6-9 p.m. Donations to the Dundas County Hospice or J.W. MacIntosh Community Support Services would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

