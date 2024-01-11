$3,500 donated to celebrate 35 years at Mustard’s Variety

January 11, 2024 R. Comfort – Leader staff News
Jim Mustard and the staff of Mustard’s Variety gathered in front of the store January 3 to recognize the store’s 35th anniversary. In honour of the occasion $3,500 was donated to several charities. Pictured from the left are employees Kelly Cassie, Faye Fawcett, Marion Thompson, Tricia Bilmer (accepting $500 on behalf of the St. Lawrence Medical Clinic), Jan and Jim Mustard, Philip Thompson (accepting $500 of behalf of South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services), Reina DeJong (accepting $500 on behalf of J.W. MacIntosh Community Support Services) and Cindy Ault Peters (accepting $500 on behalf of Dundas Manor and $500 on behalf of Winchester Hospital). Donations of $500 were also sent to Ottawa General Hospital and CHEO. Absent from photo was Mustard’s staff member Pat Foley. (The Leader/Comfort photo)

MORRISBURG – Friends, family and customers were out in force last Wednesday to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Mustard’s Variety in Iroquois.

“It’s pretty nice to see this turnout,” said store owner Jim Mustard.

To honour and celebrate this momentous occasion, Mustard’s Variety chose to donate $3,500 to several important organizations.

“The people of this community have been supporting me for 35 years, so I thought I would like to give back. Thirty-five hundred dollars for 35 years seemed like the right number,” said Mustard.

He selected seven organizations to receive $500 each. Recipients included J.W, MacIntosh Seniors Support Centre, St. Lawrence Medical Clinic, CHEO, Winchester District Memorial Hospital, Dundas Manor, Ottawa General Hospital and South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services.

Mustard said that during his most recent stint in hospital he had a lot of time to think about who he wanted to donate to. “These organizations are all part of our lives or they will be in our future,” Mustard told The Leader.

South Dundas mayor Jason Broad attended the event and brought with him a certificate of congratulations recognizing Mustard’s milestone anniversary.

“Thank you to Jim, his family and the staff at Mustard’s Variety for being an important part of the Iroquois business community for 35 years,” said Broad.

