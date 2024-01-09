Obituary – June Lapier

Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, January 8, 2024, June Lapier (nee Drennan) of Iroquois, in her 78th year. Loving wife of the late Roy Lapier. Loving mother of David Lapier (Dianne) of Williamsburg, Shawn Lapier (Lila) of Iroquois, Kelly Lewis (Bill) of Iroquois, Rhonda Van Beilen (Derek) of Morrisburg and Kevin Drennan (Sherry) of Morrisburg. Dear sister of Margaret Sullivan of Iroquois. Nanny will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Jesse (Erin), Dillon (Shelby), Billie-Jo (Chris), Rebecca (Randy), Adam, Shayna, Brooke, Dean, Ben and her great-grandchildren Bentley, Grace, and Stella. Cherished friend of Lorraine Robertson of Iroquois. She was predeceased by her parents James and Connie Drennan, her sisters Marie Bowden and Joan Best and her grandson Colby. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg, on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Private family funeral service. Interment will be at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. Donations to Dundas County Hospice or J.W. MacIntosh Community Support Services would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

