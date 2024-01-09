Obituary – Willy Looyen

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Monday, January 8, 2024, Willy Looyen of Ingleside, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Hendrik Looyen. Loving mother of Janet Douma (Abe) of Chesterville, Bert Looyen (Cindy) of Lunenburg and Henry Looyen (Shelly) of Ingleside. Dear sister of Wendy DeRooy (Co) of Ingleside, Mina Kroeze (Ben) of Lunenburg, Grace VandeGlind (late Henk) of Ingleside and Jan VandeHee (late Lees) of the Netherlands. Dear sister-in-law of Jan Willem Looijen (Maartje), Cor Looijen, Arnold Looijen (Henny), Tina VandeHee, Wim Looijen (Astrid), Willy VandeBerg (late Ruth), and Bep Looijen (late Gerrit), all of the Netherlands. Oma will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Andrew Douma (Heather), Randy Douma (Shannon), Angela Ball (Adam), Melissa Murphy (Jesse), Brad Looyen (Rikki), Cory Looyen (Strauna), Cody Looyen, Derek Looyen (Sarahlyn), Darian Looyen (Anthony), Chloe Looyen (Hutton) and 15 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Gijsbert and Gijsberta VandeHee, her siblings Willem VandeHee, Lena VandeBerg (Cees), Gys VandeHee, Henk VandeHee and her daughter Evelyn Looyen. Willy is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Memorial Service will be held at St. Matthew’s Presbyterian Church, Ingleside, on Tuesday, January 16th at 11 a.m. A reception will follow in the Church Hall. Spring interment of cremated remains will be at St. Lawrence Valley Union Cemetery. Donations to Winchester Hospital, St. Matthew’s Presbyterian Church or the Ingleside Seniors Support Centre would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

