Obituary – Mary “Yvonne” Lortie

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Mary “Yvonne” Lortie on Friday, January 5, 2024. Loving mother of Jessica Lortie (Dan Chretien) of Morrisburg. Beloved daughter of Catherine Lortie (nee Farrell) of Morrisburg. Dear sister of Elizabeth Lortie-Ross (Steve) of Morrisburg. Dear aunt of Brandan Lortie, Bradley Lortie (Allison) and Brittany Lortie (Chris), grandmother of Ethan Hamilton, Tenley Hamilton and William Hamilton, Brooklyn Chrétien, Felix Chrétien and Lochlan Chrétien. She is also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Yvonne lived in Cornwall but spent the majority of her life in Morrisburg. She was predeceased by her father Leo Lortie and her brother John Lortie.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Sunday, January 14th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A C.W.L. prayer service will be held on Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church on Monday, January 15th at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg. Donations to CHEO would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

