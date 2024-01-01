Obituary – Murray Baldwin

Passed away peacefully at the Dundas Manor in Winchester on Friday, December 29, 2023, surrounded by family, with his two daughters by his side, Murray Baldwin of Hanesville (for most of his life), at the age of 86. Dearly beloved husband of Dorla Baldwin (nee Dillabaugh) of 66 years. Loving father to Sandra Strader (Randy) of Shanly, Keith (Deborah) of Morrisburg, Kevin (Kathy) of Brinston, Dale (Kim) of Morrisburg, Connie Kerkhof (Rick) of Oxford Mills. Dear father-in-law of Leslie Disheau of Brinston. “Pop” will be sadly missed by his grandchildren who he thought the world of, Tyler (Veronique), Shayne (Emily), JayR (Tracy), Shannon (Cody), Travis (Kelly), Derek (Jess), Darren, Braedon (Shannon), Drew (Kelly), Jason (Cale), Cassandra (Greg), Jessica (Jessie), Erik and his great-grandchildren Kayden, Breken, Rowan, Charlie, JayLyn, Leila, Griffin, Fallon, Cambrie, Raevyn, Jaeger, Bridger, Emma, Levi, Harlynn and Everly. Dear brother to Lois Dingwall (late Beryl) of Cornwall. He was predeceased by his parents Dwain and Edith Baldwin and his youngest son Glen Baldwin. He will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews and the Dillabaugh family.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family funeral service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Interment will be at Hanesville Cemetery. Donations to Dundas Manor would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com. The family would like to thank ALL of the staff for the exceptional care and compassion Murray received while at the Dundas Manor. They are truly remarkable people, ensuring that Murray lived the last few years of his life with pride and dignity. Thank you!

