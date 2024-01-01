Obituary – Diane Teresa Foster

Passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at the Ottawa General Hospital, on Thursday, December 28, 2023. Diane Foster (nee Valliquette) of Iroquois at the age of 63. Dearly beloved wife of John Foster. Loving mother of Shane Rice (Yamileth Ruiz) of Calgary and Ashly Cureston (Ryan) of Kemptville. Loving daughter of Kathleen Valliquette and the late Delbert “Deb” Valliquette. Dear sister of Mick of Cardinal, Bonnie Gibson (Carl) of Iroquois, Donna Migliacci (Louis) of Ingleside, Sandy Elliott (Calvin) of Morrisburg, and Elaine Whitteker (Kevin) of Iroquois. Nanny will be sadly missed by Hailey and Tyler as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of Diane’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Br. # 370 in Iroquois on Friday, January 12, 2024, from 1-4pm. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

